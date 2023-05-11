Missouri launches mobile emergency alerting app for schools

Missouri has rolled out a state-funded mobile app for public schools across the state to rapidly alert school staff and emergency responders to emergency situations.

A news release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office says the alert app is free to schools and users.

“We want all students across Missouri to have the opportunity to learn in safe and secure schools,” Governor Parson said. “That’s why our administration included funding for this school safety app. It puts a simple to use silent alerting app into the hands of teachers and school personnel, so they can get word out of an intruder or other emergency. We will continue to advance school safety and the ability to quickly respond to threats to Missouri’s students and educators.”

Last month, Missouri contracted with Raptor Technologies to provide what is referred to as a silent panic alerting system.

Using technology that schools already have in place, the app speeds up the emergency response by allowing teachers and other school staff to quickly initiate an alert through their mobile device or computer. The silent alert works directly with 911 to provide information, such as location-based information and school campus maps, with first responders, law enforcement, and campus personnel – within seconds.

Missouri school districts can enroll in the alerting program by going to www.raptortech.com/Missouri.

Each district will have its own account that will link the alerts to selected area first responders. Raptor will hold training for each district.

