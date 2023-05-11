Alford promotes Republicans’ plan to raise the federal debt ceiling

Republicans and Democrats in Washington have until June 1st to agree on raising the debt ceiling, or else the United States will default on its debts. Fourth District U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, R-Missouri, is promoting the bill passed recently by the U.S. House. It would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion for one year. In exchange, there would be $4.8 trillion in spending cuts over the next 10 years.

“That would include repealing the 87,000 I.R.S. agents that the Biden administration wants to sic on everyday Americans,” Alford said. “It includes clawing back unused COVID money that has not left the federal treasury to go to the states. It’s also going to claw back to 2022 the spending levels that we had on certain programs.”

Alford made those comments in an interview with Missourinet affiliate KDRO in Sedalia.

“We cannot continue to spend like there’s no tomorrow,” he said. “We cannot continue to keep getting credit card after credit card and put now almost $34 trillion worth of debt on the backs of our children and grandchildren. It’s unsustainable.”

The U.S. Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, is not expected to take up the bill. They, along with President Biden, support legislation that would raise the debt ceiling without conditions. Failure to raise or suspend the debt ceiling by June 1st could send the American economy into a severe recession.

