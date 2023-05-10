Three Missouri students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Three Missouri high school seniors are among 161 seniors in America who have been chosen as this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars. The federal program honors the top-performing students in the nation for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education.

The Missouri students joining the elite group are:

Diep H. Phan, Farmington — Farmington High School

Hannah N. Rice, Brunswick — Brunswick R-II High School

Max Yang, St. Louis — Ladue Horton Watkins High School

In a news release from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, it says ust over 5,000 of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year qualified for the 2023 awards. Candidates were recognized for outstanding performance on the College Board SAT and ACT exams, or through nominations by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations, and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide program.

“This is such an esteemed honor, and I applaud Hannah, Diep, and Max for their hard work and impressive achievements,” said Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “The rigorous coursework these students have committed to has paid off and will continue to do so as they pursue their chosen paths to success.”

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement later this summer.

