Hawley blasts Biden Administration as use of Title 42 ends

Starting at 11:59 Thursday night, Title 42 will no longer be used to rapidly expel undocumented immigrants from the U-S.

The policy, which is used to combat the spread of communicable diseases, was created in 1944. But in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump began using it to quickly return those illegally crossing the border back to Mexico. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, wants the Biden Administration to continue using Title 42 to repel illegal immigrants.

“We’re going to see the biggest number of people moving across our border ever,” Hawley told Missourinet. “What I’m really concerned about is the drugs that will pour into the state of Missouri. Fentanyl is the number one cause of death in the state of Missouri for young people. Number one. Where’s it coming from? Across the border! It’s about to get much, much worse.”

Hawley is also calling for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign, and if he doesn’t, then he wants Congress to impeach him.

“We’ve got human smuggling; child smuggling on a scale we’ve never seen before in this country,” he said. “How is that happening? Because they are being smuggled across the border. The secretary should have been fired a long time ago. If he isn’t fired, I think the (U.S.) House (of Representatives) should look into impeaching him.”

Meanwhile, the end of Title 42’s use to expel undocumented immigrants is part of President Biden’s ending of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.