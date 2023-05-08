The University of Missouri and Stephens College are working to get women in STEM

echo adrotate_group(1);

A new collaborative initiative has emerged from Stephens College and the University of Missouri.

With a targeted start date of Fall 2024, a new research program will feature women in STEM.

The partnership aims to create a pipeline of future female clinical, research, and biotechnology professionals, especially those interested in equine veterinary health careers.

Stephens College associate professors Brandon Moore and Michael Barger tell Cameron Conner about the program’s goals.

