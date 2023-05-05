Cardinals president frustrated as sports betting bills stall at the Capitol (LISTEN)

St. Louis Cardinals team president Bill DeWitt III says fans are frustrated and are consistently asking him why sports betting hasn’t been legalized in Missouri. DeWitt says fans are either going over to Illinois or betting illegally where the activity is not regulated or taxed. DeWitt says the Cardinals would like to continue to work with state legislators in Jefferson City. If a sports betting bill does not pass in the final week of the session, which it likely will not, DeWitt says the club will explore putting the issue on the ballot for voters to decide. DeWitt joined Show Me Today.

