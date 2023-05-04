Lake of the Ozarks kicks off the summer this Saturday with Harbor Hop (LISTEN)

The unofficial start of summer begins this Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks and with temperatures close to 90, it will be the perfect day to get out on the water and have some fun. Harbor Hop is held twice a year and the Spring Harbor Hop is this Saturday. Draw cards at more than 40 locations around the Lake of the Ozarks to make a winning poker hand in the Harbor Hop. Enter at any of the Harbor Hop locations and enjoy the stops around the Lake before turning in your hand by 7 p.m.

Don’t have a boat? No worries! Heather Brown from the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau says you can also enjoy the Harbor Hop by car. She joined Show Me Today to share the details.