Missouri seeks public comments on military-friendly guide

The Office of Military Advocate has a 36-page guide designed to help Missouri’s military community. The summary shows the state’s laws, policies, programs, and benefits for active-duty, National Guard, and Reserve service members, veterans, retirees, and their families.

The office is requesting public comments about the Missouri military-friendly guide.

“Together, we can work towards making Missouri the most military-friendly state in the nation,” the office said in a news release.

Missouri has roughly 43,000 members in military uniform and service civilians.

Comments are accepted through May 19. To view the guide and submit a comment, click here.

