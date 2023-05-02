Missouri awards 169 districts, charter schools with school safety grants

Missouri has awarded its first round of state funding for a new program about school safety. A news release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the first round of program funding includes 169 school districts and charter schools.

The grant program aims to support things like upgrades to door locks, monitoring systems, bleeding control kits, and automatic external defibrillators.

A $20 million grant program was part of Parson’s extra spending request for the current state budget year. Schools applied to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education through a competitive grant application process for a maximum grant amount of $900,000 for districts and schools with the largest student populations.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place.”

“Funding to support safety helps ensure schools remain among the safest places for our students,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “These grant funds to support the physical safety of schools are an important part of ensuring our students have a safe environment for learning and growing.”

The governor’s proposal for the next state budget year includes an additional $50 million for the program, if approved by the Missouri Legislature. The legislature is required to pass a balanced state budget by this Friday.

To view information on the grants given, click here.

