Missouri legislative fix for rising vehicle tax bills still in play

A shortage of new vehicles has led to Missourians paying much higher annual property tax bill on their vehicles. Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, has a somewhat positive outlook on the legislature passing a fix this session.

“I’m feeling more confident on that than other tax cuts, which I would like to see discussed as well,” said Plocher. “We’re very aware that the citizens of Missouri were forced to pay an increased property tax on a personal property taxes based upon government intrusion and involvement in the economy during COVID, flooding the monetary supply reducing the supply chain, thereby our used vehicles went up in value.”

Some estimates put the tax hikes in the double digits.

Several bills have been filed this legislative session to address the rising tax bills.

“Government should not have created that problem for our citizens, so there is discussion going on that I feel a little bit more confident on that that we will get something done this year on that,” said Plocher.

The tax revenue mainly goes to schools, fire, library, water and other taxing districts, the Blind Pension Trust Fund and county Development Disability Resource Boards.

The clock is ticking to pass bills – the Missouri Legislature has less than two weeks left in its regular session.

Copyright © 2023 · Missourinet