Judges issues temporary restraining order against Missouri’s rules on transgender healthcare

(Clayton, MO) – A St. Louis County judge has again blocked emergency rules ordered by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that would impact gender transition healthcare in the state.

Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued a temporary restraining order against implementation of the restrictions, after issuing a stay last month.

Today’s (Monday’s) ruling extends that stay until May 15th.

Bailey, a Republican, argues that the treatments are experimental and therefore banned under Missouri law, with some exceptions. Under Bailey’s rules, Missouri would require patients to get a full psychiatric assessment, be screened for autism, have at least 15 hourly therapy sessions over a minimum of 18 months, among other things.

The suit to stop the emergency rules was filed by the ACLU of Missouri and Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ legal organization.

Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO, of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri says today’s decision is a temporary win.

“In the month since the rule was announced, our gender-affirming care patient population has more than doubled, demonstrating that people need this life-saving care, and don’t want an unelected attorney general using his personal ideology to dictate what they can do with their bodies and lives. We remain optimistic that the court will permanently strike down this harmful ban,” said Rodriguez. “The Attorney General has no business regulating our patients’ health care, just like transphobia and junk science have no place in health care.”

The state regulation was scheduled to begin last Thursday and expire on February 6, 2024.

