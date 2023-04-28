Parson signs bill to streamline access to physical therapy services

A soon-to-be Missouri law will allow Missourians more direct access to physical therapy services. Gov. Mike Parson has signed Senate Bill 51 into law.

Under the bill, qualified physical therapists can treat patients without a prescription or referral from a physician, something Parson said gets bureaucracy out of the way.

State Representative Brenda Shields, of St. Joseph, co-sponsored the bill.

“Especially for our constituents who get to have that opportunity to choose where they want to receive their care first, I think that is really important. I have to share; I have a very special guest with me today. Seven years ago, and 15 days, I suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and if it wasn’t for his care, he was assigned to me, if it wasn’t for his care, I wouldn’t be here today,” she said.

State Senator Karla Eslinger, of Wasola, is the bill sponsor.

“I think of this as a relay where so many of you have been working on this and carrying the torch and carrying the baton. For some reason, I get to be blessed and get to just do that final loop,” she explained. “Thrilled that we give this opportunity to our Missourians that we can now have, which is to me, so simple, direct access. Direct access to something that is truly lifechanging.”

Under the bill, qualified physical therapists can also provide programs, screenings, and consultations without a prescription or referral from a physician, according to Parson.

“I think one thing we learned is how important healthcare is, no matter where you live in the state of Missouri and how many opportunities people have to get it,” explained Parson. “By doing this bill, we’re going to expand that to many more people with and cut a lot of bureaucracy out of the way, simply to care for people, and I think that is what we all wanted to do.”

The law is scheduled to begin at the end of August.

Copyright © 2023 · Missourinet