Chiefs pick Kansas City native with first pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Chiefs added a much-needed pass rusher in the first round of the NFL Draft by selecting Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st and final selection of the first round at Union Station. The former Wildcat tallied 20-and-a-half sacks in three seasons in Manhattan and was the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, with the team’s three Vince Lombardi Trophies flanked to his right, made the announcement.

The moment we’ve been waiting for 👏 pic.twitter.com/8nyB9KHOFy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 28, 2023

Anudike-Uzomah was born in Kansas City and attended Lee’s Summit High School. Last season he had 46 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup with K-State. Head Coach Andy Reid said he expects Felix to play right away and line up opposite George Karlaftis, who was selected 30th overall in last year’s draft. Reid expects Felix to be a player who can not only rush the quarterback but stop the run.

Chiefs’ GM Brett Veach says he and the staff have been keeping their eye on Felix for a few years and are familiar with his play.

Picking the Missouri native capped off a perfect evening in Kansas City, becoming the first city to host an NFL Draft after winning the Super Bowl and it was only fitting that the Draft festivities started with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce coming up on stage.

There’s only one way to start the #NFLDraft in Kansas City… pic.twitter.com/EAGxOc7O1v — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 28, 2023

The Chiefs’ next pick will be 63rd overall at the end of the second round. The second and third rounds draft Friday evening, with rounds four through seven concluding on Saturday.