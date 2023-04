Beekeeping in mid-Missouri is gaining in popularity and the bee population is healthy and growing. Gail Severance of Jefferson City joined Show Me Today to talk about how her husband surprised her with their first bees and the success and failures that come with housing hives. Gail is part of Show Me Beekeepers, established to bring information to area beekeepers and help answer questions. They’re always looking for new beekeepers!

