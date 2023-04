(then) State Rep. Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) speaks on the Missouri House floor in March 2017 (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel, Missouri House Communications}

Ensuring that energy is relatively cheap is on the minds of Missourians all across the state…but what if it involved nuclear energy? One bill looking to do just that is making the rounds through the Missouri Legislature.

A bill sponsored by Senator Curtis Trent would charge for costs associated with construction work in progress before a facility is operational.

He explains his bill to Anthony Morabith on Show Me Today.