“We learned from 9-11” — Missouri’s first responders take part in unique communications network (LISTEN)

CRD (Compact Rapid Deployable), which is also available to agencies to own, can be easily deployed by a single technician within a matter of minutes once onsite. Their agility makes them ideal for supporting firefighters on the front lines as they adjust to wildfire’s unpredictable nature. They were also most recently used during Hurricane Ian to support connectivity on Sanibel and Pine Islands. (photo courtesy of AT&T)

First responders in Missouri are able to communicate with each other during a major disaster, on a higher and uninterrupted level. That is because of a federal program working alongside a national wireless company. The governor, emergency response agencies and other state leaders recently celebrated the first five years of the partnership with FirstNet Authority and AT&T.

Ashley Byrd talked with Craig Unruh, president of AT&T Missouri and Arkansas on Show Me Today. (10:42)