Ozarks region to be featured at Smithsonian Folklife Festival (LISTEN)

This summer, tourists will be able to visit the Ozarks, via in Washington, DC. The culture, food and history of the region will be the subject of this year’s Smithsonian Folk Life Festival at the National Mall. Friday, lead organizers of the project at Missouri State University announced the Ozark Mountain Daredevils will participate in the nation’s birthday celebration this July 4, when the band will perform as part of the festival.

Kaitlyn McConnell, editor and curator of the Ozarks Alive website, is also helping with the folklife presentation. She joined Ashley Byrd on Show Me Today with an update about the event.

LISTEN TO INTERVIEW (8:14)