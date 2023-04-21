First zoo-raised Hellbender becomes a daddy! (LISTEN)

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a zoo-raised hellbender has successfully reproduced within the Current River. Rivers in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas once supported up to 27,000 Ozark hellbenders. Today, fewer than 1,000 exist in the world – so few that the Ozark hellbender was added to the federal endangered species list in October 2011. Jill Pritchard from Conservation joined Show Me Today to talk about the efforts between her department and the Saint Louis Zoo to save these unique creatures.

