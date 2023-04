from Thomas Hart Benton's mural A Social History of the State of Missouri

One of America’s most notable painters of the 20th century got his start in Joplin, Missouri.

If it was not for a local newspaper that needed a cartoonist, we might never have heard of Thomas Hart Benton.

On episode three of our 150th anniversary of Joplin, Cameron Conner talks with Brad Belk about the painter’s youth and how destiny brought Benton back at the tail end of his life.