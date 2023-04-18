Prosecutor says racial component in Kansas City shooting of Ralph Yarl

An 85-year-old man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy twice in the head last week. The teen, Ralph Yarl, mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City home to pick up his siblings last Thursday night.

Yarl, who is Black, survived getting shot in the head twice. He was released Monday from a hospital.

At a news conference Monday, Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson said the white suspect has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action – but not a hate crime.

“As the prosecutor of Clay County, I can tell you there was a racial component to the case,” said Thompson.

Thompson said if the suspect, Andrew Lester, is convicted, the man could go to prison for life.

Missouri law allows the use deadly force, without retreating, against a person who illegally enters private property and could seriously injury or kill someone inside, or commit any forcible felony.

