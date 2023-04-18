Feds approve Missouri’s request to help tornado-stricken southeast Missouri

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Gov. Mike Parson’s request for federal disaster aid in response to a deadly EF-2 tornado hitting Bollinger County and surrounding areas this month.

The April 5 twister killed five people and injured several others. Joint agency damage assessments indicate that at least 37 homes and nine businesses in the county have major damage.

A news release from the Governor’s Office says approval of Parson’s federal disaster declaration request makes qualifying homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits in Bollinger County as well as Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Stoddard, and Wayne counties eligible for low-interest disaster loans to help with rebuilding and recovery costs.

“As we saw during the damage assessments and at the multi-agency resource center last week, there is a tremendous need to support the families and businesses impacted by this disaster,” Governor Parson said. “We appreciate SBA acting quickly to approve our request and assist Missourians during the recovery process. We will continue working with SBA, our state and local partners, and the many volunteer organizations already working hard to help.”

To help local residents, the Small Business Administration has set up a Disaster Loan Outreach Center:

Lutesville Presbyterian Church

106 Railroad St.

Marble Hill, MO

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Closes at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4

The center will be open through Thursday, May 4. No appointment is necessary.

Copyright © 2023 · Missourinet