Missouri teen goes home after getting shot in head for going to wrong address

Apr 17, 2023

Sunday protest to support 16-year-old Ralph Yarl



A Missouri story making national headlines today involves a 16-year-old boy who was shot twice in the head last week in Kansas City when he accidently went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings. Ralph Yarl survived last Thursday night’s shooting and Kansas City news reports say he has been released from a hospital today.

Hundreds of protesters marched Sunday in Kansas City to show support for Yarl. The public outcry has come from across the country.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said the man who allegedly shot Yarl was taken into custody and later released. She said the investigation continues.

“I want everyone to know that I’m listening and I understand the concern that we are receiving from the community,” Graves said at a news conference on Sunday.

Missouri law allows the use deadly force, without retreating, against a person who illegally enters private property. Deadly force can be used by a person to protect “himself, or herself or her unborn child, or another against death, serious physical injury, or any forcible felony.”

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $1.7 million to support the teen.

The Missouri Senate held a moment of silence today for Yarl. Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, requested the move.

