What’s been brewing in the Ozarks? (LISTEN)

Joleen and Brian Durham, the founders and owners of Piney River Brewery, bought their home and first 80-acres in Bucyrus in 1998. They had a few beef cattle on the farm and they enjoyed living in the Ozarks, but they wanted something more. They decided to start a brewery. Friends thought they were crazy, but 12 years later Piney River is still going strong and continue to grow. Joleen joined us on Show Me Today to share their story.

