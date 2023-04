MSHSAA members will vote on whether or not to make Boy’s Volleyball an interscholastic vote. MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Rukstand joins Show Me Today to talk about some of the other ballot items up for vote. Plus, new records set in Girl’s Wrestling and Speech, Debate and Music take center stage in the next couple of week in statewide competitions.

