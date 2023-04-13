Missouri House committee hears THC regulation bill

Missouri is considering whether to regulate the sale of THC.

State Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, said his reason for wanting to regulate THC is due to Delta-8, a substance that has psychoactive and intoxicating effects.

“The reason I’m doing this right now is there’s currently no age limits on it,” Gregory said. “I have talked to some people in district that feel, when she actually asked her son the question, do you know about this product? Yes, mom I know about it, and she’s like, well have you been able to purchase it? Well, I’ve been able to for the last five years but of course mom I have it.”

The Food and Drug Administration says delta-8 is similar to delta-9, which is responsible for the ‘high’ people may experience from using cannabis. In addition, the FDA says on its website that it is aware of reports of delta-8 THC products getting consumers ‘high’, and expressed concern that they could expose consumers to higher levels of the substance than are naturally occurring in hemp cannabis raw extracts.

Gregory said age limits need to be established because of delta-8’s psychoactive and intoxicating effects.

“So right now, you’re looking at a product that is no age limit to buy,” explained Gregory. “I have learned that some of the companies do have a self-imposed age limit on who they sell to which, I was very appreciative to hear that, but there’s currently nothing out there.”

Adam Burch with the Top Shelf Hemp Company, based in Earth City, opposes the bill. He said restricting the products that are federally legal does not require government oversight. He also wrote that hemp shops are cutting down on the black market from illegal sales happening.

Click here for more information on Gregory’s sponsored bill.

Copyright 2023 Missourinet