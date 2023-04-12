time to submit your entries for the DNR’s annual photo contest

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to grab their camera and go out and explore. Scott Smith, Social Media Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources, tells Missourinet they are accepting entries for its annual photo contest through September 1st.

“It’s a chance for amateur photographers of all ages to submit their entries of photos that they have taken at Missouri state parks, at historic sites, or just all around Missouri that kind of captures and enhances what makes Missouri great,” he says.

Contestants can submit entries for three categories – natural resources, unique places, and/or people enjoying Missouri’s outdoors. Photos can include natural resources, unique state parks and historic sites, natural phenomena, and more, according to Smith.

“We’ve got rivers, lakes, streams, everything you could actually want in the outdoors, we pretty much have here in Missouri and the 2023 Missouri DNR photo contest is our opportunity to give the public a chance to showcase the beauty of Missouri,” explains Smith.

If you’d like to be featured on the department’s social media platforms, he encourages you to go outdoors.

“There’s natural resources that basically includes photographs of Missouri’s air water landscape, the waterways and stuff like that. Unique places is also another category,” Smith says. “That category includes photography and photographs taken within the state parks and historic sites and we also have a category of people enjoying Missouri outdoors.”

Winning entries will be featured on the department’s social media platforms.

