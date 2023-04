A new author is on the scene in Columbia.

24-year-old Nicole Schroeder has just published her first novel, “Twisted Fate: Playback’s Story.”

The novel is a superhero story about a freshman-year college student who has the ability to go back five seconds and change it for the better.

Cameron Conner is here with Nicole to discuss the plot, the journey to becoming an author, and the experience of self-publishing her first book.

If you are interested in purchasing the book, you can click here.