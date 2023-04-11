Funeral services scheduled for two Missouri soldiers killed in military helicopter crash

From left: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith

Funeral services have been scheduled for next week for two Missouri soldiers killed last month after a helicopter crash in Kentucky.

All nine service members aboard were killed after two Black Hawk helicopters crashed in a routine training mission at Fort Campbell.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, of Rolla, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, of Jackson, died in the crash.

The funeral for 32-year-old Smith will be April 15 in St. James with another service in Tennessee.

The 36-year-old Esparza’s visitation will be April 17 in St. Louis.

Smith enlisted in the Army in 2012 and deployed twice to Afghanistan.

Esparza enlisted in the Army in 2010 and deployed to Afghanistan, Egypt, Japan and Hawaii.

Army investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Missourinet