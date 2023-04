State Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, speaks on the Missouri House floor on February 10, 2020 in Jefferson City (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

In 1973, hundreds of UFO sightings were reported in Piedmont and Wayne County.

A Missouri legislative bill sponsored by State Representative Chris Dinkins aims to bring attention to what people reported seeing 50 years ago.

Alisa Nelson talks to Dennis Hovis, of Piedmont, about the sightings that put the southeast Missouri area on the UFO map.