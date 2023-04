A tornado ripped through Bollinger County in southeastern Missouri early this morning.

At this hour, an unknown number of people have been killed and others injured in the Glenallen area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting Bollinger County first responders, and media outlets are reporting that about 1,500 people in the area are without power.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it comes in.

