Tiger softball ready for weekend series at LSU

Mizzou softball (22-16, 2-10 SEC) heads to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday series against No. 12/11 LSU (31-6, 4-5 SEC). Missouri and LSU open the series Thursday at 5 p.m., CT at Tiger Park before 6 p.m. (Friday) and 1 p.m. (Saturday) matchups. Thursday’s game will be broadcasted on SEC Network with Tiffany Greene and Danielle Lawrie on the call. Friday and Saturday’s games will be featured on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard in the booth.

Missouri ranks second in the SEC for fielding percentage (.980, 10th in the NCAA) and stolen bases (73) in 2023. The Tigers are also third for triples (0.26) and stolen bases per game (2.00).