Carthage Junior High School holds a special honor

Carthage Junior High has been selected as a state winner in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition. The school is one of 50 schools chosen as state winners in the latest round of the competition. For the competition, Carthage Junior High School’s project is designed to help tackle the state’s drought problems.

Alisa Nelson talks to Renea Brownfield, the school’s STEM Club sponsor, and Ann Woo, the Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America, about the 13th annual national competition.