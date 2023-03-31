Tornado Watch Through 8 p.m. Today; Severe Weather Threatens Missouri Today and Saturday

Severe weather poses a big risk today and Saturday across much of the Show-Me State. Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, hail, flash flooding, and damaging winds are all possible through Saturday.

A Tornado Watch is in effect through 8:00 p.m. for almost the entire state of Missouri, except for Kansas City and extreme western counties.

The entire state is also under one of three types of high wind alerts.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for extreme west central and southwestern Missouri, starting at 1:00 p.m. and lasting through 7:00 p.m. Cities under the warning include Joplin, Neosho, Nevada, Harrisonville, Clinton, and Mount Vernon. Counties under the warning include Cass, Bates, Vernon, Barton, Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Henry, St. Clair, Cedar, Dade, Lawrence, and Barry.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the Kansas City area and other portions of western Missouri from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In addition to Kansas City, the Red Flag warning area includes St. Joseph, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Springfield, Branson, Osage Beach and western portions of the Lake of the Ozarks area.

The rest of Missouri will be under a High Wind Advisory from 1:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

In southeastern Missouri, a Flood Warning is in effect until Monday, April 3rd, along the Mississippi River from east central Scott County, at the Ohio River confluence, and downriver to the Highway 77 ferry crossing into Kentucky. A Flood Advisory is in effect along the Mississippi River from just south of New Madrid to just north of Memphis, Tennessee.

Images courtesy of the National Weather Service.

