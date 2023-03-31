Subscribe

Get updates in your inbox.

Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

Missouri Politicians Respond To Former President Trump Indictment

By

Members of Missouri’s Congressional Delegation are responding to the indictment handed down by a grand jury in New York to former President Donald Trump. The indictment was reached after a lengthy investigation over the former president’s alleged involvement in a hush money payment involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley shared his thoughts on Fox News.

On Newmax TV, Missouri Congressman Mark Alford also defended Trump.

Missouri Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush said that Donald Trump should be held accountable.

 

NEVER MISS A POST

Subscribe to get our latest news and information delivered to your inbox.