Missouri Politicians Respond To Former President Trump Indictment

Members of Missouri’s Congressional Delegation are responding to the indictment handed down by a grand jury in New York to former President Donald Trump. The indictment was reached after a lengthy investigation over the former president’s alleged involvement in a hush money payment involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley shared his thoughts on Fox News.

This “indictment” is a message from the Democrats to America: we will use power to get our way. Whatever the cost. We can’t let them get away with it pic.twitter.com/zhYdfD4DSV — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 31, 2023

On Newmax TV, Missouri Congressman Mark Alford also defended Trump.

Alvin Bragg will stop at nothing to try to stop Donald Trump from running for President again. This is nothing short of political persecution. pic.twitter.com/HrIEwKpApP — Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) March 30, 2023

Missouri Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush said that Donald Trump should be held accountable.

Donald Trump should not only be indicted, he should be convicted. He needs to be held accountable for not only falsifying his business records, but for his blatantly lawless attacks on our democracy before, during, and after his time as white-supremacist-in-chief. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) March 31, 2023