False threats target several Missouri schools today

Several Missouri schools have been in lockdown mode today due to prank calls alleging a shooter on campus. The calls, a technique known as swatting, have sent law enforcement officers to the scene to quickly move in and search buildings.

Local media sources report classes have been canceled in Wright City High School, in Warren County, due reported gunshots fired there.

In the St. Louis area, 911 calls were reportedly received about several school districts, including in the Parkway School District.

In west-central Missouri, swatting calls were made about Sedalia Junior High and Knob Noster High School.

Local media sources report several Kansas City area schools were targets of prank callers today.

In southwest Missouri, so were schools in Branson, Ozark, Springfield, and Carthage.

The pranks follow a deadly shooting today in Nashville at a private Christian school there. A shooter killed three children and three school workers. The suspect was killed by officers.

