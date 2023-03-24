Two Missouri women look to restore the image of infamous MLB pitcher (LISTEN)

Carl Mays was a major league baseball pitcher who threw a pitch that killed Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman in 1920. A single pitch destroyed Carl Mays’ legacy and now 100 years later, two Missouri women are trying to restore his reputation. Ann Duckworth and Kathy Short, a board member of The Mansfield Area Historical Society and Museum, joined Show Me Today to talk about the life of Mays, who was born in Kentucky and later settled in Oklahoma, but his short stint in Missouri still has an impact on the community today.

