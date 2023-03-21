Filibuster Concludes In Missouri Senate After Lawmakers Return From Spring Break

The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a pair of transgender bills. The proposals would ban transgender athletes from playing female sports and charge medical providers for ‘coercing’ anyone under 18-years-old to undergo a gender transition.

During 13 hours of stalling a vote, State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, addressed Republican concerns about the bill.

“Let’s just clear this up, nobody’s genitals are getting cut off! In fact, of all the transgender people in the country, there’s probably less than 10% that ever have gender reassignment surgery. It doesn’t happen for kids under 18, so just stop. It’s not a thing. Quit trying to scare people. You’re trying to scare people and divide people. Stop! Be an adult and talk about real life, not fantasyland. Not everything is about you getting reelected.”

During debate, a measure was added to the Missouri SAFE Act allowing minors, who are already going through the process of transition, to continue. In addition, there was an expiration date added, which gives lawmakers an opportunity to review the law again in 2027.

At one point, state Sens. Karla May, D-St. Louis, and Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, got into a heated discussion.

There were other, more lighthearted moments of the lengthy filibuster, including Democrats Doug Beck and Lauren Arthur talking about differences between Kansas City and St. Louis, sports teams, pizza, barbecue, and fried brain sandwiches.

The Senate could take a final vote on both bills soon.

Click here for Senate Bill 39 and here for Senate Bill 49.

