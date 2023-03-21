And you thought parallel parking was hard…

Have you ever considered how difficult it would be to drive a garbage truck? All the narrow roads and tight spaces. How about parallel parking the rig?

Well, Republic Services holds a competition titled the ROAD-EO National Competition that brings 93 professional drivers from across the country to Arizona for a battle to see who the best eight drivers are.

Jefferson City’s own Donovan Laird took home one of those eight spots.

He is with Cameron Conner to discuss how he got to the competition and his ambitions to compete again.