Blues goalie Binnington ejected for attacking Wild player Hartman (VIDEO)

The Blues gave up five goals in the second period of their 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center. Pavel Buchnevich and Jakub Vrana combined for three first-period goals to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead heading into the second, but the Blues gave up three goals in under two minutes to go down by one. Buchnevich scored his second of three goals to briefly tie things up at four, but the Wild scored a minute later to take the lead for good. Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild and clipped Binnington’s leg as he celebrated his goal. Binnington took exception and went after Hartman. They almost had a goalie fight as Marc Andre-Fleury skated down to challenge Binnington to a fight.

Here’s the replay from TNT.