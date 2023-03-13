Update: Hermann officer killed by gunman; second officer injured

A Hermann police detective has been killed and another has been injured after being shot Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died of his injuries. The second officer is in serious but stable condition.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells Missourinet that law enforcement officers have surrounded a home in Hermann and are trying to verify if the alleged gunman is there. The suspect is 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Thompson.

What led to the shooting is unclear at this time. A Blue Alert was activated Sunday night, which can happen after an officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. The Alert is put out to help law enforcement find potential suspects.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Thompson is armed with a gun. If you see Simpson, call 911. He might have been traveling in a 2014 Black Jeep Wrangler, with Missouri license plates RF5A0P.

