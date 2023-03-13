Standoff over: Man surrenders after allegedly shooting two Hermann officers, killing one

After a roughly 12-hour standoff, a man suspected of shooting two Hermann police officers has surrendered today.

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is accused of killing Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and seriously injuring Officer Adam Sullentrup Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hermann Police Department, and a St. Charles County area tactical squad were involved in the standoff. St. Louis media organizations report a robot and a drone were used to gain access into the home late this morning. The SWAT team then threw tear gas inside.

Simpson came out a short time later with his hands up. With guns drawn, SWAT team officers apprehended the man.

The Sunday night shooting at a convenience store in the quiet small town of Hermann activated a Blue Alert. The system notifies the public when a suspect is on the loose after killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.

What led to the shooting is unclear. Whether officers returned fire is also unknown.

Online Missouri court records reveal that Simpson has criminal cases for drugs, weapons, assault and property damage charges.

A first responder nonprofit, called BackStoppers, is helping the families of Griffith and Sullentrup.

