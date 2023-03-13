SLU women to face Tennessee in first-ever NCAA tournament

The Saint Louis University women’s basketball team will make the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in first-round action Saturday, March 18, at UT’s Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Saint Louis (17-17, 10-6 A-10), which earned the Atlantic 10 Conference’s automatic NCAA bid by winning the A-10 tournament, is the No. 13 seed in the Seattle 3 Region. The Billikens, who tied for third in the A-10 after being selected 12th in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll, enter the NCAA Tournament having won 11 of their last 12 games including victories over second-seeded Rhode Island and top-seeded Massachusetts in the A-10 Championship semifinals and final, respectively.

Saint Louis won the A-10 tournament crown, and first-year head coach Rebecca Tillett became just the second coach in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to lead teams in two different leagues to a conference tournament title in consecutive seasons. Tillett guided Longwood to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.