Missouri offers grants to help expand access to childcare

Missouri offers grants to help boost childcare centers

At least 51% of Missouri lacks access to a daycare provider and the state is tackling its severe childcare provider shortage head-on. To help increase the number of early childhood education centers and boost the state’s workforce, Missouri is offering grants to some existing and future providers.

Pam Thomas, assistant commissioner with the Missouri Office of Childhood, joins Show Me Today to talk about the statewide effort (21:00). She says the childcare shortage is having an impact on the state’s economy.

For more information, go to EarlyConnections.Mo.Gov

