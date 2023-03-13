March Madness! Mizzou heads west, SEMO faces potential matchup with Alabama

Mizzou men’s basketblal earned the No. 7 seed in the South Regional and will face No. 10 Utah State on Thursday, March 16. Meeting in Sacramento, California, the Tigers and Aggies will tip off at 12:40 p.m. CT.

Mizzou posted a 24-9 record during the 2022-23 campaign – its most wins in 11 years. The Tigers also matched their best SEC record in school history with 11 conference victories, while advancing to the league semifinals for the first time. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The winner of the Utah State-Missouri game will play the winner of second-seeded Arizona and 15th-seeded Princeton on Saturday, March 18.

#16 Southeast Missouri (19-16) will square off against #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10) in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 5:40 p.m., CT at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The winner of Tuesday’s game between #16 Southeast Missouri and #16 Texas A&M-CC will go to the South Regional in Birmingham, Alabama to play #1 Alabama on Thursday, Mar. 16. Tip for that game in Birmingham is 1:45 p.m., CT on CBS.