Tiger fans invited to Selection Show party at Mizzou Arena

The Tigers are set to host a Selection Show Watch Party at Mizzou Arena. Doors open at 4 p.m. and includes a Kids Zone with free food, while supplies last. The tournament bracket is then revealed at 5 p.m.as MU learns its opponent and destination for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The event is free to the public to attend. All lots outside Mizzou Arena, other than Lot K, are also open to park for free.

The Tigers are set to enter the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a 24-9 record – the team’s most wins in 11 years. Mizzou also matched its best SEC record in school history at 11-7, while advancing to the conference semifinals for the first time.