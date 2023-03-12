Blue Alert: Search is on for suspect accused of shooting two Hermann officers

Two Hermann police officers have been shot and a suspect is on the loose tonight.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has activated a Blue Alert, which can be set off when a police officer has been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

The conditions of the officers are unknown at this time. What led to the shooting is also unclear.

Kenneth Lee Thompson is the suspect. He is a white male, 35 years old, with red hair.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Thompson is armed with a gun.

The suspect could be on foot or traveling in a 2014 Black Jeep Wrangler, with Missouri license plates RF5A0P.

If you see Simpson, call 911.

Copyright © 2023 · Missourinet