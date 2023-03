During this week’s discussion with MSHSAA’s Executive Director Dr. Jennifer Rukstand, she explains the role of their Board of Directors and Advisory Committee. The Board of Directors enforces the bylaws and is made up of superintendents, principals, and athletic directors from member schools around the state. Dr. Rukstad explains the steps parents should take with questions or concerns regarding high school activities and shares her concerns about a lack of game officials.

