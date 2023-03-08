Republican House Member Likens Diversity Statements To Loyalty Oaths

A Missouri House Republican has presented a bill that looks to ban Missouri’s colleges and universities from making their employees sign diversity, equity, and inclusion statements. It also includes potential hires, students, and contractors.

State Representative Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, proposes to prevent the endorsement of what he calls “discriminatory ideology.”

“Individuals interested in being hired are increasingly being requested to provide a statement regarding their support of experience with the diversity, equity and inclusion and that is akin to something that could very generically be identified as a kind of loyalty oath,” said Richey.

State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern, a Democrat from Kansas City, said the bill is discriminatory.

“I think this is again, a piece of legislation and a hefty one that I might note, asking to introduce three and a half pages into statute that is simply in search of a problem, a fear that I’m hearing from you that I don’t thinks exist, period,” she said.

Under the legislation, discipline could include being put on unpaid leave for an entire academic year, in addition to not being eligible for employment by by another Missouri institution.

Nicole Neville, a medical student from Columbia, testified against the bill.

“Think of the world and to think of it outside of yourself and just to realize that if you do not agree to something, you just don’t have to engage in it you that is that is the that is the freedom of choice, and that is the life that we were given to live here in this country is to be able to make our own choices by ourselves,” Neville said. “But to sit here and make policy based off of things that you don’t like and can’t really define. We have to move past that we’re better than this.”

Richey said schools should not be vetting out people whom they don’t politically agree with.

A Missouri House committee has not yet voted on his bill.

Click here for more information on HB 1196.

Copyright © 2023 · Missourinet