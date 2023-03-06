Missouri bill would legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ for certain health conditions

Missouri patients who suffer from certain health conditions might be able to legally use a certain psychedelic in a healthcare setting. State Representative Tony Lovasco, R-St. Charles County, has filed a bill that would be for psilocybin, often referred to as magic mushrooms.

A Missouri House committee is expected to vote Tuesday on his proposal that would be used to help with treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and certain terminal illnesses.

“Not only is it incredibly safe, there is no real way of overdosing or otherwise harming yourself by taking too much of it. It doesn’t show any kind of evidence of the dependency either. It’s something that you take a handful of times and then you kind of move on with your life. It’s not something that you’re going to be on for years and years,” he said. “The reality is though, most folks are not getting this on a regular basis. It’s something that you’ll see people doing, you know, one or two times over the course of maybe a year or so. The desire to access this kind of care is not something that’s akin to taking a monthly maintenance medicine or something of that nature.”

Places to get the drug treatment would be healthcare settings, hospice care and long-term care centers.

House Bill 869 says patients must be at least 21 years old to access the drug.

During a committee hearing, no one spoke in opposition to Lovasco’s bill.

