Joining us this week from MSHSAA is executive director Dr. Jennifer Rukstad. She joined Show Me Today to help parents and student-athletes understand the role of MSHSAA. I think the thought among many is that MSHSAA writes up the rules and forces schools to follow those rules, but it’s really quite the opposite. As Jen tells us, MSHSAA’s role is to “enforce the rules that the schools and board of directors have set.”

She went into more detail on this installment of Show Me Today.